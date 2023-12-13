News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images GloRilla Responds To Fabolous Saying Female Rappers Have "One Style": "We Rap About What We Do" / 12.13.2023

In July, Fabolous criticized today’s crop of women in hip hop for only having “one style.”

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Brooklyn native wrote, “[I] love hearing female rappers talking some real s**t. Women are so strong. Have so many stories and perspectives that we need to hear in pure form.”

He added, “No disrespect to any female rappers out there, but I think there’s only one style of female rap being promoted, programmed, and looked at as successful now.”

GloRilla responded to Fab’s comments in a GQ cover story published today (Dec. 13). She retorted, “What men rap about? Killing, f**king, robbing, cars, money.”

Although the “Lick or Sum” hitmaker didn’t deny his remarks, she pointed out that women often have different — but not absolute — upbringings and lifestyles than men. “Females rapping about the same s**t, but guess what? We’re not killing. We’re not in gangs. We’re not robbing. That’s what men be doing,” she explained. “What we doing? We’re sitting pretty, we’re popping our s**t, we’re hustling, we’re getting money. We f**k, so we rap about what we do.”

In 2022, Saweetie made similar comments about the amount of barbarity that appears in hip hop made by men. During the “Bootleg Kev Podcast,” she stated, “There’s just so much violence and disrespect in the male music… It wasn’t like, ‘I’ma do this to you, and this, and this,’ you know? I feel like we gotta raise the vibration with the music and get back to having a good time.”

Particularly, the “Tap In” artist compared today’s tunes to 2016 and 2017. She said, “Remember when, like, YG, Tyga, Chris [Brown], Big Sean, TeeFlii was out? It was fun, party music.” During that circa, records like Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” D.R.A.M.’s “Broccoli,” and Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” managed to go No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Meanwhile, the past several years have seen a surge in women dominating the genre. Sexyy Red, Ice Spice, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, Kaliii, and Doja Cat are among the many who’ve either climbed the Billboard charts, went viral, or nabbed an RIAA certification in 2023.