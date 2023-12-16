Travis Scott

Travis Scott Cancels Chicago 'Circus Maximus' Tour Date On The Day Of The Show

Friday (Dec. 15), Travis Scott fans in Chicago were halted hours before showtime when the “Circus Maximus” show at United Center was canceled without further explanation. Four hours before the concert, Scott posted on Twitter, “I’M SOOOOOOO F**KKKKINGGGGG HOTTTTTTTTTTT.”

While the Cactus Jack Records CEO did not say anything else on the topic, the United Center Twitter page shared, “Travis Scott’s show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted here and emailed to ticketholders directly when available.” Fans replied to the social media post to explain their displeasure with the announcement.

Travis Scott has been in the news following an alleged disagreement between him and tennis legend John McEnroe regarding the naming rights of the Nike Mac Attack. On Sunday (Dec. 10), McEnroe appeared in a video posted by fashion page The People Gallery. Notably, the three-time Wimbledon champion modified a pair of the sneakers mentioned above by writing “Mac” over Scott’s Cactus Jack logo. He was also seen wearing a “Cactus Mac” T-shirt.

While the general public will never know if this was a promotional tactic, Scott recently shared the collaboration on Instagram. His newest post stated, “You know how we rocking!! What you thought was gon’ happen? PS…”

 

In an interview with Chris Heath for GQ, the rapper shared his intention to attend Harvard University for architecture after his tour. “I’m going to Harvard for architecture school,” he said. Scott acknowledged the challenge saying, “I got to work hard to get in. They’re not letting me take any shortcuts.”

