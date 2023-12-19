Blueface

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Blueface Under Police Investigation After Seemingly Causing Club Brawl With Jaidyn Alexis And Woman

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.19.2023

Blueface is currently under investigation by Salt Lake City police following a physical altercation with a female fan at a concert on Saturday (Dec. 16). The conflict reportedly began after the woman was accused of throwing ice at the rapper’s fiancée, Jaidyn Alexis, during his performance at Gem Nightclub.

In a statement, authorities confirmed that they are looking into the situation. It read, “The Salt Lake City Police Department is aware of videos posted on social media during a performance in Salt Lake City hosted by an out-of-state musician. This incident occurred on or about Dec. 16, 2023. The Salt Lake City Police Department is currently reviewing calls for service, any applicable police reports, and the videos posted online to achieve a complete understanding of the incident and the circumstances. No further information is available for release.”

In the viral clip, Blueface was seen inviting the woman onto the stage and accusing her of throwing ice. Despite her denial, the “Thotiana” rapper instructed his security, “You know what to do. Yeah, get her!” 

He also reportedly pushed Alexis toward the woman, leading to a physical confrontation. Separate footage allegedly showed the bodyguard striking the woman, although the extent of her injuries, if any, currently remains unknown.

Earlier this week, Blueface got into a verbal back-and-forth with Soulja Boy. The dispute escalated quickly, with both artists issuing threats on Instagram Live. The former claimed he slept with the mother of the “Pretty Boy Swag” hitmaker’s child, among other things.

Blueface also tweeted, “This [is] his [baby mama] right here… Shouldn’t have brought up Jaidyn, f**k n**ga… Play this at the Verzuz, and it’s over.”

Meanwhile, Soulja Boy retorted, “Boy, claim yo’ child. You know [that’s your] son. And they [are] both getting f**ked, it’s stamped. You that mad Trippie [Red]’s lil’ homie pipin’ your chick down?”

