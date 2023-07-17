News Roy Rochlin / Stringer via Getty Images and JOCE/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Tjay Subtly Shades Gunna Over Apple Music Album Rankings / 07.17.2023

Lil Tjay recently threw shade at Gunna while marking the immediate success of his newest project, 222. The “Calling My Phone” rapper’s latest offering landed a spot among the most streamed releases on Apple Music’s Top Albums chart.

In a screen capture reuploaded by DJ Akademiks, the New York native shared a screenshot of the top albums over the weekend on his Instagram Stories, with his new project comfortably sitting at the No. 5 position. King Von’s posthumous Grandson reigned at No. 1, with Rylo Rodrigruez’s Been One and Taylor Swift’s Speak Now tailing behind in the respective spots.

On the other hand, Gunna’s a Gift & a Curse sat at No. 4, just one notch above 222, which debuted last Friday (July 14). Tjay conspicuously covered up the Atlanta artist’s album with an enigmatic contemplation face emoji.

The peculiar move ignited speculation among followers, indicating a potential lack of admiration for the Atlanta artist. Notably, Gunna found himself at the center of controversy following allegations of snitching on label boss Young Thug in the ongoing YSL Records RICO case.

Tjay’s move added him to the expanding list of artists seemingly at odds with “pushin P” rapper. Among the critics was Lil Baby, who allegedly unfollowed Gunna on Instagram earlier this year. Meanwhile, Lil Durk told Akademiks, “If you a rat, you a rat,” while speaking about the musician. Even hip hop veteran Jim Jones weighed in on the controversy by stating that taking a plea deal was “a touchy thing.”

Despite the furor surrounding his legal case, Gunna continues to carve his own path in the industry. His single “fukumean” broke into the Hot 100’s Top 10, while a Gift & a Curse debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Conversely, Lil Tjay has been basking in the success of his third studio album, 222, over the weekend. The 14-track project boasted collaborations with the likes of Jadakiss, Fivio Foreign, Summer Walker, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Available on all streaming platforms, the full-length project can be heard below.