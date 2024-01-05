Music Videos Alexander Tamargo / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Travis Scott Taps The Clermont Twins For "TOPIA TWINS" Video Featuring 21 Savage And Rob49 / 01.05.2024

Today (Jan. 5), Travis Scott released the video for “TOPIA TWINS” from his fourth studio album, UTOPIA. Directed by White Trash Tyler and the rapper himself, the visuals featured 21 Savage and Rob49, as well as a fitting cameo from the Clermont twins.

On the song, Scott rapped, “Been on the road collectin’ rubber bands to match attire/ I got the vision, ain’t no dippin’ in that ayahuasca/ This s**t get thicker than a b**ch with stripes, LSU Tigers/ Ayy, twin, call up twin, tell her I’m in town now/ London b**ch, she wanna link, she dropped the pin to pound town.”

Check out the video below.

In August 2023, Rob49 told Complex’s Jessica Mckinney about working on the track with Scott. He said, “I was so scared to record a verse because Travis is one of the reasons I make music. I called him in the room and was like, ‘Man, come here in the room with me while I record.’ So he was in the booth with me, just hyping me up in there. He told me to be me in there. So the first thing that came in my head, I just went in.”

Notably, Shannon and Shannade Clermont also appeared in 2020’s “FRANCHISE” visuals alongside Michael Jordan. They amassed over 132 million views on YouTube.

Scott’s UTOPIA came out in July 2023. It boasted contributions from Drake, Future, Beyoncé, Playboi Carti, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Young Thug, SZA, Kid Cudi and more. Standout cuts included “FE!N,” “TELEKINESIS” and “LOST FOREVER.”

The LP spent four consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while all 19 songs landed on the Hot 100 chart. The rapper is currently on his “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR,” which has upcoming shows in Boston, Toronto, Miami, Orlando and Louisville, Kentucky.