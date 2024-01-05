Travis Scott, 21 Savage and Rob49

Alexander Tamargo / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Travis Scott Taps The Clermont Twins For "TOPIA TWINS" Video Featuring 21 Savage And Rob49

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.05.2024

Today (Jan. 5), Travis Scott released the video for “TOPIA TWINS” from his fourth studio album, UTOPIA. Directed by White Trash Tyler and the rapper himself, the visuals featured 21 Savage and Rob49, as well as a fitting cameo from the Clermont twins.

On the song, Scott rapped, “Been on the road collectin’ rubber bands to match attire/ I got the vision, ain’t no dippin’ in that ayahuasca/ This s**t get thicker than a b**ch with stripes, LSU Tigers/ Ayy, twin, call up twin, tell her I’m in town now/ London b**ch, she wanna link, she dropped the pin to pound town.”

Check out the video below.

In August 2023, Rob49 told Complex’s Jessica Mckinney about working on the track with Scott. He said, “I was so scared to record a verse because Travis is one of the reasons I make music. I called him in the room and was like, ‘Man, come here in the room with me while I record.’ So he was in the booth with me, just hyping me up in there. He told me to be me in there. So the first thing that came in my head, I just went in.”

Notably, Shannon and Shannade Clermont also appeared in 2020’s “FRANCHISE” visuals alongside Michael Jordan. They amassed over 132 million views on YouTube.

Scott’s UTOPIA came out in July 2023. It boasted contributions from Drake, Future, Beyoncé, Playboi Carti, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Young Thug, SZA, Kid Cudi and more. Standout cuts included “FE!N,” “TELEKINESIS” and “LOST FOREVER.”

The LP spent four consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while all 19 songs landed on the Hot 100 chart. The rapper is currently on his “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR,” which has upcoming shows in Boston, Toronto, Miami, Orlando and Louisville, Kentucky.

Music Videos
Rob49
21 Savage
Rob49
Travis Scott

TRENDING
News

Kanye West Officially Launches Yeezy Pods, First Sneaker Post-Adidas

In his second post since returning to Instagram, Kanye West officially launched his first Yeezy ...
By Malcolm Trapp
12.28.2023
News

Doja Cat Gifts Ice Spice A Diamond Bracelet For Her 24th Birthday

Soulja Boy, Quenlin Blackwell, Yung Miami, Skai Jackson, Fousheé and more also wished Ice Spice ...
By Malcolm Trapp
01.01.2024
News

Katt Williams' Take On Megan Thee Stallion And Tory Lanez's Shooting Incident Goes Viral: "The Truth Has Got To Be Told"

Katt Williams criticized Tory Lanez for dancing around the details: “If you don’t want to ...
By Malcolm Trapp
01.04.2024
News

Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' Reportedly Delayed For The Third Time

Kanye West fans’ year is already off to a rocky start after ‘Vultures’ with Ty ...
By Malcolm Trapp
01.03.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories