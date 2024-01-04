News Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Travis Scott Gifts Fan Unreleased Nike Collaboration During Chicago Concert: "Don’t Sell My Shoes" / 01.04.2024

During the Chicago stop of his “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR,” Travis Scott gifted a fan his unreleased sneakers.

Dubbed the Nike Sharkidon, the moment took place while Scott was performing “LOST FOREVER” from UTOPIA. He reportedly noticed someone in the crowd energetically singing along, and after sharing the mic, he handed the kicks directly to the fan.

In a clip shared online, Scott stated, “Don’t sell my shoes, man. Them my favorite pair of shoes, so don’t sell ‘em. You dig what I’m saying? I love y’all, Chicago. Make some motherf**king noise!”

The Nike Sharkidon features Cactus Jack branding and a forefoot strap, among other design elements. Inspired by the footwear giant’s Air Zoom Spiridon silhouette, Scott was initially spotted wearing them in October 2023.

Their previous collaborations include colorways and renditions of the Air Force 1, Air Trainer 1, Air Max 270, and Dunk Low, among others. Scott also has a lengthy repertoire with Jordan Brand.

Meanwhile, Scott’s “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” kicked off on Oct. 11, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. It was initially slated to end on Dec. 29 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena until 12 new dates were added. Up next, the Houston rapper is scheduled to hit Boston, Miami, Orlando, and Louisville, Kentucky later this month.

Among the many highlights, like fans jumping on stage as well as Cardi B and Offset attending, Scott notably performed “FE!N” multiple times in a row at several shows. When asked about it by Jimmy Fallon, the artist responded, “Man, I have the best fans in the world, and I go off the energy they give me. And they were wild that night. And so I just got even wilder.”

After the trek, Scott revealed that he has plans to attend Harvard University for architecture. Speaking to GQ in November 2023, he revealed, “I’ve always been into structural design and structural engineering and, you know, trying to just build all different type of things, right?”