Lil Yachty Reflects On "Friendly Beef" With Migos: "Everyone Was Trying To Little Bro Me" / 12.14.2023

On Wednesday (Dec. 13), Lil Yachty opened up about his early experiences at Quality Control Music. During his podcast, “A Safe Space,” the rapper spoke with QC co-founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas about his initial tension with labelmates Migos.

Yachty described the dynamics as a “friendly beef.” He explained, “Quavo used to be so mean to me… It was this thing of, like, battling. It was me against all three Migos when it came to cars, jewelry, women, [and] clothes.”

“Quavo got a new chain; I had to get a new chain. Offset got a new chain; I get a new chain. Takeoff get a new watch; I would go and get a new watch,” the musician continued. “I used to always feel like everyone was trying to little bro me. At first, they thought I was weird as s**t. They was like, ‘This n**ga is weird as f**k.’”

Notably, Yachty joined QC in 2016 following his viral hit “One Night.” The management company distributed his debut album, Lil Boat, that same year. The 13-track body of work spawned records like “Minnesota (Remix)” and “Wanna Be Us.”

Despite the challenges, he also acknowledged the support from a few QC artists. “Skippa Da Flippa was the first person [to collaborate with me], and he was the nicest,” Yachty said. “Rich The Kid was cool; he showed love to me eventually. The most thing I remember was Quavo was mean as s**t.”

Although he initially received mixed reactions from peers and critics, Yachty managed to maintain relevance in hip hop. Records like “66,” “BOOM!,” and “Hit Bout It” landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Georgia native also saw success through a number of collaborations like Drake’s “Another Late Night” and “The Secret Recipe” with J. Cole.

In November, Yachty spoke about the current state of the genre. “Hip hop is in a terrible place. The state of hip hop right now is a lot of imitation. It’s a lot of quick, low-quality music being put out,” he expressed. “People are too safe now. Everyone is so safe. I’d rather take the risk than take the L.”