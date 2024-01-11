News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images 21 Savage Teases Lil Durk, Mariah The Scientist, And Travis Scott As 'American Dream' Features / 01.11.2024

21 Savage’s American Dream is expected to hit streaming platforms on Friday (Jan. 12).

It will mark his third solo project to date and first since 2018’s i am > i was. The latter boasted contributions from Gunna, Young Nudy, J. Cole, Lil Baby, Post Malone, ScHoolboy Q, and others. Additionally, it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 131,000 album-equivalent units in sales.

Earlier this week, Savage gave fans an idea of who might appear on American Dream. He utilized Instagram’s collaborative post feature to share baby pictures of Summer Walker, Brent Faiyaz, and Young Thug. On Wednesday (Jan. 10) night, the London-born rapper teased another trio of artists to possibly look forward to on the LP: Lil Durk, Travis Scott, and Mariah The Scientist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @21savage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @21savage

Last Sunday (Jan. 7), Savage announced American Dream: The 21 Savage Story, a biopic starring Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin. It’ll include cameos from Gail Bean, Druski, Jabari Banks, Chad Lindberg, Victoria Pedretti, Young Mazino, and Natasha Lyonne. So far, a release date for the film hasn’t been confirmed.

The “Bank Account” hitmaker’s LP will double as a soundtrack. He shared a trailer video on Monday (Jan. 8), which teased a song presumed to be on the upcoming body of work.

In the snippet, he rapped, “If it was up to you, you probably let these n**gas starve/ I got rich and opened more doors than a doorman/ All the Glocks came with extensions like a saw in/ And all these cars came with BBLs and body kits.”

Savage appeared in a cover story for Rolling Stone last month, where he briefly touched on the album. “He damn near don’t even like the fact that we be listening to it, and I’m his manager,” Justin “Meezy” Williams told the publication. “That’s why he said it is not mixed. It might sound small, but it’s a really big deal for him.”