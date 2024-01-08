News Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer via Getty Images 21 Savage Announces 'American Dream' Biopic Starring Donald Glover And Caleb McLaughlin / 01.08.2024

Announced on Sunday (Jan. 7), 21 Savage’s American Dream: The 21 Savage Story is an upcoming film chronicling the rapper’s life. It’s set to feature Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin.

The film will portray the “Bank Account” artist’s journey from birth in London to his struggle with U.S. immigration as a child in Atlanta. Arrested for overstaying his visa, Savage faced challenges due to his undocumented status in 2019.

“I don’t think the policy is broken. I feel like the way they enforce the policy is broken. I’ve been here 19 years; this is all I know,” he told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that year. “I don’t feel like you should be arrested and put in a place where a murderer would be for just being in the country too long.”

Luckily, Savage was able to secure citizenship in 2023. “His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated, and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally,” the rapper’s attorney, Charles Kuck, said.

Subsequently, Savage toured the U.K. and Europe last November. The eight-stop trek included Manchester, Birmingham, France and London. Additionally, BabyDrill and 21 Lil Harold came along as opening acts.

American Dream: The 21 Savage Story is expected to showcase the Grammy-winning musician’s resilience, community contributions and artistic evolution. Check out the announcement post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @21savage

Meanwhile, Donald has also been active in the entertainment industry. He’s collaborating with Malia Obama on a film project and recently took over the writing for Disney+’s “Star Wars: Lando” series with his brother Stephen Glover. The actor and comedian will also appear in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” on Prime Video, a reboot of the 2005 action movie starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

On the other hand, McLaughlin is known for his work in Netflix’s hit show “Stranger Things.”