News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Yo Gotti's Brother Big Jook Was Killed In Memphis Shooting / 01.14.2024

Saturday (Jan. 13) afternoon, Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, the older brother of Yo Gotti, was shot and killed outside of a Memphis restaurant. Memphis Police said that one man was killed and another man was injured outside of Perignons Restaurant and Event Center on the 6300 block of Winchester Road.

FOX13 Memphis reported that police sources believe the two men were targeted in the shooting, and they also have surveillance footage of the shooting but have not been able to identify the suspect. Memphis Deputy Police Chief Paul Wright said both victims were at the restaurant for a repass service.

After the news broke of the shooting, eerie videos of Mims and CEO of CMG the Label, Yo Gotti, consoling each other at a funeral from earlier in the day started to circulate the internet. Big Jook’s last post on his Instagram was captioned, “They don’t want to face you. They wanna snake you… Stay alert [to] stay alive, watch your back at all times… Put snakes on the plate and eat great.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jook The Boss (@bigjookcmg)

Shortly after the news of his passing, fellow emcee Finesse2tymes shared his condolences via his Instagram Story. In the heartfelt post, he said, “Never thought I would be posting this,” with a photo of the label executive.

Although police officials have not confirmed it, fans are speculating that the shooting is somewhat connected to the 2021 murder of Young Dolph. One fan mentioned, “The fact you guys are in these comments, mocking deaths and thinking death is cute. God bless you all. You guys are entirely too invested in the business of the celebrities that don’t even know you exist. What happened to Dolph was so very unfortunate, but how do you know this young man had anything to do with this?”

It is unclear if Yo Gotti was with his older brother at the time of the shooting, and he has not shared any statement regarding Big Jook’s death.