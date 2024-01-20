News Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images 42 Dugg Brought Out Lil Baby, Lil Durk And More At His Sold-Out Welcome Home Show / 01.20.2024

Friday (Jan. 19) night, 42 Dugg made history with his star-studded “Welcome Home” show featuring Lil Baby, Yo Gotti, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, Black Youngsta, Dej Loaf, Million Dollaz Worth of Game hosts Gille and Wallo, and more as special guests. More importantly, he was able to squash the long-term competitive beef between local groups Team Eastside and Doughboyz Cashout.

Team Eastside features popular solo acts like Icewear Vezzo, Babyface Ray, Peezy, G.T. and more, while Doughboyz Cashout features Payroll Giovani and more. The “Dog Food” rapper being able to connect these two legendary groups on one stage was a feat that brought the whole city out in droves. The concert was co-signed by Big Sean, Jeezy and some other Detroit mainstays.

In a post on social media, Meek Mill stated, “42 Dugg put on for Detroit tonight… and I love the way y’all don’t let the petty s**t get to the point [where] y’all can’t be on the same stage… The world needed to see that! RIP DEX OSAMA RIP JOOK.”

42 Dugg commented on the emcee’s post saying, “Appreciate you, my n**ga.” The concert celebrated Dugg’s return home and to the music scene after he was incarcerated in May 2022 and released from prison in October 2023. Upon his release, he was picked up at prison by Yo Gotti and they immediately went to the studio at Dugg’s request.

The XXL Freshman alum capped 2023 by delivering two new singles – “SpinDatBac” and “Go Again.” Before his incarceration, he delivered his heralded project, Free Dem Boyz, which included collabs with Future, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Roddy Ricch and EST Gee, and debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. It also featured “4 Da Gang,” which cracked the Hot 100 and reached the top 25 of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs.

Check out 42 Dugg’s latest release below.