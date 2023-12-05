News Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Yo Gotti Enrolls In UCLA's Anderson School of Management To Study Business / 12.05.2023

Yo Gotti is broadening his acumen after enrolling in a business course at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management.

Today (Dec. 5), TMZ reported the rapper’s decision to pursue academic studies in Corporate Valuation during the winter semester. The class, taught by Professor Lori Santikian, focuses on analytical tools essential for valuing various business ventures, including projects, corporations, IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, private firms, and debt.

Notably, Gotti previously attended Southwest Tennessee Community College after high school with the intention of transferring to TSU. However, the “Recession Proof” artist was ultimately forced to leave so that he could focus on his music career.

“I don’t remember what I made on my ACT. Maybe the score was too low. They were telling me I had to go to a smaller college and then transfer, so I came back and went to Southwest,” Gotti told Memphis Magazine in 2012. “That was my plan. To go there for a semester or whatever I had to do, then transfer back up to TSU. I ended up going to Southwest, but that was around the time I started touring and missed too many days. I had to pick.”

Gotti has long been lauded for his work on the business side. He founded Collective Music Group (CMG) in 2012, which currently houses some of the hottest acts in hip hop. The roster includes GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and Blac Youngsta, among others.

The label dropped Gangsta Art 2: Reloaded in September with a whopping 20 tracks. It also contained guest appearances from BIG30, Fivio Foreign, Lil Poppa, Sexyy Red, Gloss Up, and Mike WiLL Made-It.

In August, Gotti sat down with “Earn Your Leisure” to discuss taxes, investing, and his unexpected support of 360 deals. “I feel like business is business, right? Going back to what I was saying about myself and my younger days, in my younger business ventures, I think business is business,” he shared. “I think Hov said, ‘What’s 100 percent of 0?’ Right, so to me, you ain’t thinking logical when you think you get everything and nobody get nothing from you. That’s not common sense, bro.”