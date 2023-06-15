News Jason Mendez / Contributor via Getty Images Person Of Interest In Young Dolph Murder Case Found Dead / 06.15.2023

Another page has turned in the ongoing investigation of the fatal shooting of Young Dolph. Joshua Taylor, also known as CEO Teezy, a person of interest in the case, was found shot to death on Wednesday (June 14), ABC 24 reported.

Memphis Police made the grim discovery of Taylor’s body in the afternoon with family members later confirming his identity. Despite witness statements indicating the shooting may have occurred the previous night, the individual behind this fatal incident remains unidentified.

Taylor found himself in the crosshairs of the Dolph investigation earlier this year with accusations including considerable property theft and the possession of a prohibited weapon. However, he and another person of interest, 26-year-old Devin Burns, were never officially declared suspects in the Memphis rapper’s murder.

Following the information surfacing online, Twitter users reacted to the news with one stating, “They dropped a body every three months behind him.” In reference to the many artists who’ve died of gun violence over the past several years, another wrote, “Paper Route the only rap n**gas sliding.”

In November 2022, Young Dolph’s shocking death took place in his hometown of Memphis at a local bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Cookies. Following the rapper’s demise, four men were charged: Jermarcus Johnson, Justin Johnson, Cornelius Smith, and Hernandez Govan.

Law enforcement believes that Justin and Smith were the shooters, with Govan reportedly calling the shots. Meanwhile, Jermarcus is alleged to have helped Justin evade the authorities post-attack.

Alongside the death of Taylor, Burns was detained on unrelated charges in February 2022. Facing four counts of aggravated assault and one count of property theft between $10,000 and $60,000, Burns’ involvement in Dolph’s murder is still under investigation.

In May, the “Dolphland Pop-Up Museum Tour” marked its conclusion. Showcasing the late musician’s vast musical achievements, the month-long festivities held at Memphis’ Agricenter International culminated in a grand finale on May 28. The “Love For The Streets Celebrity Car Show” held Dolph’s entire fleet of exotic luxury cars and vehicles from celebrities such as 50 Cent and protege Key Glock.