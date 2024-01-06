News Annette Brown / Contributor via Getty Images and Greg Doherty / Stringer via Getty Images Fans Are Not Happy After B.G. Disses Lil Wayne On "Gangstafied" / 01.06.2024

The internet has been scolding B.G. after he decided to take shots at Lil Wayne in his latest guest verse on Finesse2Tymes‘ new song, “Gangstafied.” In the track, the former Cash Money rapper says, “My n***a Boosie went home, and my dawg was steady blowing/ My n***a Weezy is steady touring, but he’s b***h, and it’s showing/ I’m still a living legend, don’t act like you didn’t know it.”

This was shocking to many as it was unclear whether the Hot Boyz emcee had any issues with the “A Milli” rapper previously. Wayne is regarded by many as one of the greatest rappers alive, and his fans did not take well to the new diss. B.G. also recently released an album with Gucci Mane titled Choppers & Bricks.

One fan said, “A lot of you all too young to know, but B.G. carried Hot Boyz before he fell to drugs. B.G. was way better.” Another commented, “We should thank him ’cause he finna bring something out of Mr. Carter.” While another supporter tweeted, “And ain’t no way he don’t know Wayne would [fire] his a** up so to me it’s politics involved cause beef or competitive bars between ’em is good for both right now.”

We should thank him cause he finna bring something out of mr.carter — Leak$! (@leakzb) January 5, 2024

And ain’t no way he don’t know Wayne would fye his ass up so to me it’s politics involved cause beef or competitive bars between em is good for both right now — Leak$! (@leakzb) January 5, 2024

Many believe the beef stems from Wayne allegedly not being interested in a Hot Boyz reunion tour with his former group members. One user stated, “Initially, their falling out happened when the Hot Boyz broke up. They took a few jabs at one another. Today, in 2024, I’m assuming the beef stems from Birdman trying to work on this reunion tour, but Wayne ain’t wit’ it.”

Initially, their falling out happened when the Hot Boy$ broke up. They took a few jabs at one another. Today, in 2024, I’m assuming the beef stems from Birdman trying to work on this reunion tour, but Wayne ain’t wit’ it. — GOWIE (@DaKidGowie) January 6, 2024

Wayne has yet to respond to the diss. The self-proclaimed “Martian” is known for being in his own world and may not even be aware of the shots sent his way. Watch the video for Finesse2Tymes’ new track “Gangstafied,” featuring B.G. below.