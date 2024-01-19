News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images and Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images SZA Teases Remix Of Flo Milli's Viral Track "Never Lose Me" / 01.19.2024

On Thursday (Jan. 18), Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me” ascended to the No. 1 position on the TikTok Billboard Top 50. The record made a significant leap from seventh to first place.

Later that day, SZA teased a remix of the cut. On her Instagram Story, the singer shared a picture of a Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) with “Never Lose Me” playing over it. In a now-deleted post, she seemingly posted lyrics. They read, “He speed in a Jeep with his hand on my booty/ He touchin’ on me, I get goofy/ From the ‘burbs, so I’m actin’ so bougie/ From the ‘burbs, but I suck it like Suki.”

Although a release date wasn’t confirmed, the rendition would follow Bryson Tiller’s version of the song, which came out in December 2023. The track originally came out in November of that year. It came with two installments: One featuring Lil Yachty and the other as a solo record.

Milli achieved her first Billboard Hot 100 entry with “Never Lose Me,” debuting at No. 84. The song also climbed the Rap Airplay and Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs charts. Notably, it sampled “Ron Artest” by Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg.

Meanwhile, SZA did a number of features in 2023. She first appeared on Lizzo’s “Special,” followed by Jean Dawson’s “NO SZNS.” Additionally, the songstress teamed up with Drake for “Slime You Out” and “Rich Baby Daddy.” Both landed on the Toronto native’s For All The Dogs album.

Fans speculate that the “Love Galore” hitmaker is slated to put out LANA in 2024. It’s expected to include seven to 10 songs. However, no release date has been announced at the time of reporting.

“It was gonna be [SOS] outtakes and some new songs, but it’s become more than I expected,” she told Variety. “It was gonna be really soft because I had made all my screaming points, and I just wanted to glide, and not think [too much], and get out of my own head — I was so happy to say some s**t that didn’t mean a f**king thing.”