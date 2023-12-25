New Music Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Jeremychanphotography / Contributor via Getty Images Flo Milli Tags Bryson Tiller For Remix To Her Viral Track "Never Lose Me" / 12.25.2023

Flo Milli is back with a second rendition of her popular track, “Never Lose Me.” The first version initially caused an uproar once fans noticed the beat was the same as Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg’s hidden gem, “Ron Artest.” Their song started as a leak, but it was recently released and became one of Ray’s more popular cuts.

Milli’s track came with the perspective of a woman riding a shotgun in the car of her favorite person. “Never Lose Me” quickly became an anthem for passenger princesses across the globe. Her flex-worthy bars and silky smooth chorus are equal parts fun and catchy. Her base started eating the track up, creating various TikToks to the popular new cut.

On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Milli surprised fans with a remix pack, including her version with Lil Yachty and an all-new version with multi-platinum R&B crooner Bryson Tiller. The exciting new take gives a perspective from the man’s point of view, detailing his experience riding with his partner around town.

He started the track saying, “I’m sliding in, got one hand on her c**chie/ Sticky, no biggie, it’s juicy/ Thinking she is dreaming, she figure it’s Lucy (Lucy)/ We filming a flick ain’t no cupid.” The verse continues the sultry energy that Milli brought to the track.

The “Beef FloMix” rapper’s infectious hook emotes, “When we f**kin’, it feel like a movie/ Raw b**ch, ain’t never been a groupie/ Stiff on a ho, I like my n**ga bougie (Yeah)/ Tell me you don’t never wanna lose me (lose me, lose me, lose me).”

Milli was recently seen as a guest at Latto’s “H**s Up, Pimps Down” birthday bash in Atlanta alongside other stars like 21 Savage, Anycia, T.I. and many more. Check out the “Never Lose Me” remix featuring Bryson Tiller below!