Megan Thee Stallion Makes A Surprise Musical Appearance On SNL

Saturday (Jan. 20) night, Houston native Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise musical cameo during Reneé Rapp’s Saturday Night Live performance of their new track, “Not My Fault.” The song is the lead single from the newly reprised film, Mean Girls. This appearance comes a few weeks after Megan’s exciting New Year’s Eve performance, where she teased her Nike collaboration.

Megan Thee Stallion popped up shortly after fans were treated to the arrival of Rachel McAdams, the lead actress who portrayed Regina George in the original Mean Girls alongside Lindsay Lohan. With McAdams not having any inclusion in the new Paramount remake, fans were delighted to see her appear to announce Rapp ahead of her performance.

Megan Thee Stallion recently showed up to the New York City premiere of the new film dressed as the “Black Regina George.” During her interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said, “I’m the Black Regina George, so they had to come get me.” When asked how much she enjoyed working with Rapp on the movie’s lead single, she stated, “I love Reneé; as soon as I met her, I was like, wow, okay, you’re my friend. I love her, and I love Mean Girls.”

After the Beyoncé collaborator wrapped up her performance, she posted a photo with McAdams, Rapp and herself pointing at each other as a nod to the popular Spiderman meme. Megan Thee Stallion’s caption read, “‘Cause huh, all the Reginas in one room.”

Under her post, one fan stated, “Yes. You girls keep me young. Ah, I love you so much.” While another supporter chimed, “It’s crazy, [laugh out loud]; everything you said on your Twitter always came to fruition for you! So happy for you, Meg.” Someone else commented, “You [are] hating if you say this ain’t dope. Rachel ain’t showing up for just anything. Ask Tina (and I ain’t talking Tina Snow),” alluding to Tina Fey allegedly not being able to get McAdams to agree to be apart of the film’s reprise.