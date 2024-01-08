News Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images JAY-Z Nabs His Third Emmy Award For Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance / 01.08.2024

JAY-Z earned his third Emmy Award, clinching the honor for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special at the 2023 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The event was held on Sunday (Jan. 7) night.

He shared the achievement with Hamish Hamilton for co-directing Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023. Others competing in the category were Joel Gallen for “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” Linda Mendoza for “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer” and more.

Hamilton has a notable history of directing the championship game’s performances since 2010. His previous collaborations with JAY-Z include the 2003 film In Concert, the “On the Run II Tour” with Beyoncé and projects with Eminem, The Weeknd and Alicia Keys.

Congratulations to Shawn Carter (@sc) & @HHamiltonTV on winning an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for The @AppleMusic Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring @Rihanna! @TelevisionAcad pic.twitter.com/33iByDmSvP — Roc Nation (@RocNation) January 8, 2024

JAY-Z has been the NFL’s live music entertainment strategist since 2019. After Rihanna was announced as the performer for Super Bowl LVII, the “Holy Grail” artist lauded her as a “generational talent.”

“[She’s] a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” he explained. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Hov previously won an Emmy Award in 2011 for “Run This Town” with Rihanna at Super Bowl XLIV and last year’s Primetime Creative Arts Emmys for Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show. The latter featured Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

Elsewhere at this year’s ceremony, Keke Palmer won Outstanding Game Show Host for NBC’s “Password.” It marked the first time the category was included in the Primetime Emmys.

Palmer expressed her gratitude on Instagram. She wrote, “Couldn’t do it without you, [Jimmy Fallon]! I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such a classic game show.”