Fans React To Latto Shooting Music Video In The Bronx Amid Ice Spice Drama / 02.04.2024

While many people have been watching the drama between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, fans suspect that a less direct battle between Latto and Ice Spice is just getting started.

Saturday (Feb. 3), the “Big Energy” recording artist pulled up to the Bronx to shoot a music video for the same song that Ice Spice assumed was directed at her due to her music video playing in the back of what Ice called a “weak a** snippet.” The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper confirmed on a Twitter Spaces that her new song “Think U The S**t (Fart)” was in direct response to the snippet in question.

Although she has not spoken publicly, fans believe Latto shot the video in Ice Spice’s hometown to send a message to her new rap foe. After the Twitter Spaces started making its rounds, a fan said, “Girl, she just had your video in the background playing. Ice Spice let her fans gas her up… and the fact of the matter is, Latto is a better rapper and performer, and she’s going to get her lick back… because [Ice] Spice is not even sure that was a diss.”

Girl, she just had your video in the background playing.. Ice Spice let her fans gas her up.. and the fact of the matter is Latto is a better rapper, performer and she’s gonna get her lick back.. because Spice is not even sure that was a diss — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) February 3, 2024

Another fan doubled down on the statement, claiming, “Everybody already knows Ice is not the best rapper. Ice more youthful and sought after, her career surpassed Latto’s quickly. She can’t get her lick back, she don’t have s**t to say.” While someone else said, “They’re shading each other. You all are trying to make it seem like Ice started this.”

Everybody already know Ice not the best rapper. Ice more youthful and sought after, her career surpassed Latto’s in a short period of time. She can’t get her lick back, she don’t have shht to say. — Brandon (@lunabro) February 3, 2024

They’ve shading each other. Y’all are trying to make it seem like Ice started this🤣🤣🤣🤣 — La Black (@LaNicklack) February 3, 2024

Social media users say this beef is one-sided because only one of the rappers has publicly acknowledged it. There is no current timetable for releasing Latto‘s video, but one thing is for sure: Fans are waiting to see what the next phase of this new rap beef will look like.

Watch Ice Spice’s new music video for “Think U The S**t (Fart)” below.