Latto, Ice Spice, and Megan Thee Stallion

Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images, Lester Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images, and Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images

Latto's "Sunday Service" Cover Art Features Ice Spice, Sexyy Red, Megan Thee Stallion, And More

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.06.2024

Latto’s upcoming single “Sunday Service” sparked widespread speculation after she shared the provocative cover art on Monday (Feb. 5) evening. It featured the Atlanta native standing before a collage of past and present female rappers, including Ice Spice, Missy Elliott, Coi Leray, Lil’ Kim, KARRAHBOOO, and Sexxy Red, all with their eyes obscured by a thick line. 

Megan Thee Stallion, Saucy Santana, and the late Gangsta Boo were among the other familiar faces. The creative direction choice fueled rumors of an ongoing feud between Latto and Ice, especially since she’s prominently placed in the top left corner. 

Tension escalated last week when Ice revealed that her latest track, “Think U The S**t (Fart),” was a response to noticing her “Pretty Girls” video in the background of one of Latto’s TikToks. During a Twitter Spaces session, she said, “Seeing that I’m in the back of your weak a** snippet? I was like, ‘Wait a second, that’s me?’ So I’m like, ‘Since we’re talking about me, let’s talk about me.’ It was really just a snippet.”

 

Adding to the alleged beef, Latto recently filmed the music video for “Sunday Service” in the Bronx, where Ice is from. In a teaser shared on social media, she rapped, “You ain’t my daddy, b**ch, I’m big momma/ Every time y’all put me with them h**s, it’s gon’ be big drama/ 20 black Suburbans, we pull up like Sunday Service/ I just want a one on one, don’t know why she so nervous/ F**k what these h**s said ’cause my n**gas say I’m perfect.”

Ice is preparing to release her debut album later this year. She announced the title, Y2K, last Tuesday (Jan. 30). It pays homage to her birthday on Jan. 1, 2000, which also marked the start of the new millennium. Meanwhile, Latto teamed up with Jennifer Lopez for “Can’t Get Enough” in January.

