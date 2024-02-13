News Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Bryson Tiller Unloads "Whatever She Wants" Video And Hints At Next Album / 02.13.2024

Today (Feb. 13), Bryson Tiller released a new rendition of “Whatever She Wants” alongside the accompanying music video. It diverged from his usual R&B sound while exploring themes inspired by Miami’s nightlife.

The record originally appeared on the second volume of his Slum Tiller mixtape series, which initially debuted in November 2023. The demo garnered major praise from fans, prompting a finalized version.

On the cut, he rapped, “Shawty got that dress on, so the block is hot again/ Thick, so when I hit sound Flocka ad-libs/ Got her a** again/ Then she got to trippin’ over nothin’ yet again/ Got a n**ga feelin’ like a sucker yet again/ Close off my emotion, then I rush to let her in.” Peep the visuals below.

“This direction of this song and video was inspired by late nights at strip clubs in Miami. I was never a fan of strip clubs, but after getting to know a few dancers, I really wanted to create something that they could either get ready to or dance to,” Tiller told Complex. “This song is actually the complete opposite of the music you will find on my next album. It’s from my new mixtape series, Slum Tiller, where Detroit music is the primary inspiration.”

“Whatever She Wants” marked Tiller’s first standalone single on DSPs since 2022’s “Outside.” That same year, he also teamed up with Diddy for “Gotta Move On,” which included respective remixes from Ashanti and Yung Miami, Fabolous and Tory Lanez, and Cool & Dre. Meanwhile, the R&B singer debuted “Down Like That” as a part of the Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie soundtrack in 2023.

Album-wise, Tiller’s last LP was 2020’s A N N I V E R S A R Y. The 10-song offering boasted a lone feature from Drake and standout cuts like “Always Forever,” “Outta Time,” and “Inhale.” The deluxe edition welcomed five new songs, including a guest appearance from Big Sean.

On Monday (Feb. 12), the “Exchange” hitmaker interacted with fans and gave an update on his next project.

unfortunately it won’t, but that’s why i made the slum mixtape. there’s a few bars on BTA tho https://t.co/mVoqOOpEt3 — tiller (@brysontiller) February 13, 2024