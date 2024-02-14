News John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé Producer Killah B Sparks Taylor Swift Collaboration Rumors Ahead Of 'RENAISSANCE ACT II' / 02.14.2024

On Sunday (Feb. 11) night, Beyoncé announced her forthcoming album, RENAISSANCE ACT II. It’s slated to debut on March 29 and, as hinted at by pre-release singles “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES,” the project will see the musician stepping into the country genre.

Although details about the LP are mostly under wraps, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” producer Killah B spoke to TMZ on Tuesday (Feb. 13) about the upcoming offering. During their conversation, the hosts asked if fans could possibly see Beyoncé collaborating with an artist with country roots, clearly nodding to Taylor Swift.

“You guys gonna have to wait and see,” Killah responded. “Let’s just say she is on the approach of shocking the world. I’ll let your imagination decide what that means.” The idea of the two singers teaming up on a track sent social media into a frenzy.

Subsequently, Killah B took to Instagram to clarify his comments. He wrote, “Now, [TMZ], I never [mentionioned] Taylor. Y’all did! But it definitely will be an amazing album!”

Beyoncé and Swift working together isn’t that far of a stretch, considering they had the highest-grossing treks of 2023. Both music icons also showed up for each other at the premiere of their respective concert documentaries, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ.

In October 2023, Swift penned a heartfelt message to the “BREAK MY SOUL” hitmaker. It read, “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without [Beyonce’s] influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break [the] rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career, and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

RENAISSANCE ACT II will be a direct follow-up to 2022’s RENAISSANCE. The latter housed fan favorites such as “ALIEN SUPERSTAR,” “CUFF IT,” and “COZY.”