News John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé Makes A Surprise Appearance At Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' Movie Premiere / 10.12.2023

So far, 2023 has seen two reigning queens dominate the touring scene: Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. On Wednesday (Oct. 11) night in Los Angeles, the pair came together for the premiere of Swift’s concert film, The Eras Tour.

Today (Oct. 12), the “Bad Blood” singer shared a video of their encounter. Swift expressed her deep admiration and gratitude for Bey’s presence. Her caption read, “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without [Beyonce’s] influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career, and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

According to The New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan, the two music icons also enjoyed dinner together before the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Notably, Bey is also dropping a motion picture following her sold-out tour. RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ will hit the big screen on Dec. 1 with ticket prices starting at $22. Additionally, viewers will have the option of an IMAX experience at AMC theaters or a Dolby Cinema screening.

According to the YouTube description, “It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind, and purpose to create her legacy and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s ‘RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR’ created a sanctuary for freedom and shared joy for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Throughout the North American leg of her arena run, artists like Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, and Diana Ross made appearances. DJ Khaled also brought out a plethora of stars at the Miami and Inglewood stops, including Offset, Doechii, Roddy Ricch, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Meanwhile, Swift collaborated with Ice Spice on “Karma” in May. It garnered 5.036 million streams on Spotify during the weekend of its release, breaking a record high previously achieved by Nicki Minaj’s 2022 single “Super Freaky Girl.”