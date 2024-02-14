News Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images and Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Yachty And James Blake Announce Joint Album 'Bad Cameo': "This Project Is So Left For Both Of Us" / 02.14.2024

Lil Yachty has been experimenting with his sound a lot in recent years, including 2023’s Let’s Start Here., which was inspired by psychedelic rock. On Tuesday (Feb. 13), the rapper teased a joint LP with James Blake, hinting that his foray into other genres could continue for a bit longer.

In an Instagram video shared on both artists’ accounts, Yachty said, “I mean, granted, I think James has worked with [quite a] substantial amount of Hip Hop artists, but this project is so left for both of us. And then, aside from the one picture that James posted, which he doesn’t have many followers… Actually, I don’t think people know that we know each other exists. So it’s just gon’ be like, ‘What the f**k? When they do this?’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty)

The photo that Yachty was referring to was of him and Blake in the studio together in March 2023. Later that year, the songwriter and producer teased unreleased music they were working on at one of his CMYK events.

In September 2023, Blake spoke to DIY Magazine about sharing the stage with the “1 Night” rapper at London’s HERE at Outernet venue. “Somehow, Lil Yachty just turned up and stood with me as I was mixing with the Ragga Twins,” he explained.

The British songwriter continued, “[He and I] had been working on something, and it just happened that he was in London. I asked him if he fancied going out to a club; I don’t think he probably knew what it would be like. He happened to turn up at exactly the moment that the Ragga Twins came on stage. Suddenly, he was just stood there like, ‘Oh f**king hell, this is a bit different.’”

Blake’s most recent production credits include “TALKING” by Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign. Prior to that, he contributed to “LOST FOREVER” and “TIL FURTHER NOTICE” from Travis Scott’s UTOPIA.