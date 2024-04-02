News Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Yachty Partners With McDonald's Canada For "Menu Song (Remix)" / 04.02.2024

Ever since McDonald’s launched the Travis Scott Meal in 2020, it’s become a common trend for celebrities and musicians to partner with fast-food chains. In 2021, Saweetie teamed up with Mickey D’s for her own menu edit, with Offset and Cardi B following suit in 2023.

Today (April 2), Lil Yachty and the food giant united for their “Menu Song (Remix).” The pair gave the 1989 classic tune a modern update alongside an accompanying 90-second clip. In the video, the “Strike (Holster)” hitmaker could be seen rapping his order to a cashier.

“Going from working at a McDonald’s in Atlanta to collaborating on the ‘Menu Song (Remix)’ with McDonald’s Canada is a wild, full-circle moment that brought back memories and is such a reminder that anything in life can happen,” Yachty shared in a press statement.

McDonald’s Canada CMO Alyssa Buetikofer added, “We hope these new takes on the McDonald’s Menu Song, brought to life by Lil Yachty and Mike Clay, will evoke the excitement Canadians felt for McDonald’s the first time they heard the song, and look forward to introducing it to a new generation of fans. It’s also a celebration of the love Canadians have for our iconic menu items.”

While artists like Scott and Saweetie arguably take the cake when it comes to brand partnerships, Yachty also has a long list of collaborations. He previously worked with Reese’s Puffs and Reebok. Additionally, the QC rapper joined forces with Nautica for his own collection in 2017.

Musically, 2024 is expected to be a big year for Yachty. In February, he and producer James Blake announced their joint project, Bad Cameo. The first-mentioned musician is also slated to perform at the Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday (April 6). His other scheduled shows include Milwaukee’s Summerfest, which is headlined by Lil Uzi Vert.