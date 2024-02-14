News Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Meek Mill Cuts Ties With Vory After Alleged Domestic Abuse Of Girlfriend: "He Has A Mental Problem!" / 02.14.2024

Meek Mill is severing ties with Vory amid the “Ain’t It Funny” rapper and singer facing domestic abuse accusations from his girlfriend, Janae Daugherty. The claims were supported by home security footage that emerged online on Tuesday (Feb. 13).

Today (Feb. 14), Meek quote-tweeted a video that reportedly captured Vory and his partner, with whom he shares a child, arguing within their residence. The Philadelphia artist wrote, “This guy is not a Dream Chaser! He has a mental problem! We [are] cutting ties. We don’t care how [your] music [sounds]… He [has] been ducking my calls for months [and] telling people I’m threatening him… Stopped a lot of people [from hurting the] dude. He is not [a part of Dream Chasers Records]!”

Meek continued, “I’m disconnected from all these wild a** people while it’s lit out here! Life [is] kinda serious. Hold your folks tight!”

In one video, Vory reportedly confronted his girlfriend, who retreated while holding their dog and pleaded for him to stop. Another clip allegedly showed him demanding she disconnect her phone from their home security system. The artist appeared to say, “I will literally get you killed, for real.”

Daugherty took to her Instagram Stories to elaborate on the alleged abuse. She claimed to have footage of Vory assaulting her, including incidents of being punched, spat on, and threatened during her pregnancy. One of her posts read, “The proof is public. [Simply] Google what he has current court cases for. And that’s only two of the 100 times he’s done this. If y’all wanna support a man that abuses pregnant women or women in general, that’s between you and God!”

While Vory has not directly responded to the accusations, he released a track titled “Why Lie” this morning. The artist previously worked on Kanye West’s Donda and won a Grammy in 2019 for his contribution to JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s EVERYTHING IS LOVE.

Meek signed Vory to Dream Chasers Records in 2020. The label distributed the rapper’s self-titled album that same year.