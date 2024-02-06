Usher

Usher Is Hitting The Road For His "USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour"

Today (Feb. 6), Usher announced his “USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour.” It coincided with the upcoming release of his new album COMING HOME this Friday (Feb. 9) and his Super Bowl XVIII halftime performance in Las Vegas on Sunday (Feb. 11). 

The trek will span 24 cities, with the opening show taking place in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 20. Additional stops include Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, Austin, Charlotte, St. Louis, and Detroit. It’s also worth mentioning that Toronto, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Oakland, Miami, Atlanta, and Chicago have back-to-back dates. The arena run will conclude on Oct. 29 in the last-mentioned city.

Presale tickets for Citi card members and Verizon users start on Wednesday (Feb. 7), with general sales opening next Monday (Feb. 12) via LiveNation.com at 10 a.m. local time.

The “USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour” will take place less than a year removed from his My Way Las Vegas residency, which ended after 100 shows in December. The series of concerts welcomed notable guests like Doja Cat, Keke Palmer, Saweetie, Kimora Lee Simmons, and more.

Meanwhile, COMING HOME is expected to pay tribute to Usher’s musical legacy. It boasts 20 songs and guest appearances from Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Latto, Burna Boy, The-Dream, H.E.R., Pheelz, and Jung Kook. Pre-release singles include “Ruin,” “Risk It All,” “Good Good,” and more.

In partnership with Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, Usher revealed that there will be a bonus track titled “Naked.” The shapewear label teamed up with the R&B legend for its Mens Stretch T-Shirt and 5” Boxer Brief in several new colors.

“Launching this campaign ahead of multiple career milestones feels like a full circle moment, with SKIMS supporting the release of my new album, COMING HOME,” Usher said in a press statement. “With the way that I move, being this comfortable in what you wear is essential. SKIMS is about embracing who you are, inside and out, and feeling empowered to express yourself authentically.”

 

Usher

