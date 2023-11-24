News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Lester Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images Tink Clarifies That She And Hitmaka Have A "Business Relationship" Amid Reconciliation Rumors / 11.24.2023

Last night (Nov. 23), Tink took to social media to address her relationship with Hitmaka amid rumors that they got back together.

“We are business partners and that’s the difference,” Tink shared during an Instagram Live. “At this point, I just want the music to resonate… I have a business relationship with Hitmaka, and moving forward, what’s said in the music is music. It’s art. I have a lot of songs about relationships. That’s what I do. Moving forward, we need to have peace.”

Initially, Hitmaka teased new music from the Pillow Talk artist on Instagram on Thursday (Nov. 23) afternoon. He posted a text exchange that included an apology from Tink.

She wrote, “I wish I handled you better… I apologize for reacting the way I did. As a close friend, I’m not proud of how we left it. This is coming out tomorrow. It’s not a single, but I’m venting.” The beatmaker replied, “It’s cool. [You] licked my a** too.”

Their reconciliation followed a public fallout in September. A physical altercation exposed their secret romantic relationship. “We been dating for a long time,” Tink said during an Instagram Live stream. “I been silent about a lot of the things I go through behind the scenes… I’ve been silent about the deals, the money. Literally, almost everything you can imagine. This situation is a build-up of a lot of things. Number one, him asking me for money. Him asking me for $2 million.”

Hitmaka subsequently addressed the breakup afterward, affirming his love and respect for Tink. He mentioned having footage of their Cancun incident where the musician became physical. “I love her,” he said. “We are going through a breakup.”

Today (Nov. 24), Tink debuted her latest single titled “40x.” On the record, she sang, “How did we turn into enemies? / I’m questionin’ your credibility / Was it all a lie, all the vows we made? / ‘Cause I loved you, but I’m not sure how I changed / Now you’re out playin’ with some other b**ch.”