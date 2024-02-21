News Pierre Suu / Contributor via Getty Images North West Becomes One Of The Youngest Artists To Debut On The 'Billboard' Hot 100 Chart With "TALKING" / 02.21.2024

In December 2023, North West made an appearance at the Miami listening event for Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s VULTURES 1, where she previewed “TALKING.” Now, she’s one of the youngest artists to debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

On Tuesday (Feb. 20), the publication reported that all 16 songs from the joint effort landed on the aforementioned chart following its release. “CARNIVAL” managed to reach No. 3, trailing behind Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me.”

Meanwhile, the North-assisted “TALKING” debuted at No. 30, which marked a major milestone for the 10-year-old. The achievement placed her in a group of young talents, including Blue Ivy Carter, who charted at the age of 7. In 2019, she was featured on Beyoncé, SAINt JHN, and Wizkid’s “Brown Skin Girl.”

“I love it here/ We gonna take over the year for another year/ It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie/ Don’t tryna test me/ It’s gonna get messy/ It’s gonna get messy/ Just, just bless me,” North rapped on “TALKING.” The track also got a visual companion, which saw contributions from twin directors Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo.

Regarding the video, Damiano told Variety, “It’s a very intimate video between a father and a daughter, and we just wanted to leave stardom out of it. It’s really about being human.”

He continued, “[Kanye] is truly a great source of inspiration for us. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a person work so hard, nonstop. He never sleeps. It’s incredible. And the amount of physical strength he puts into his work is amazing.”

VULTURES 1 managed to top the Billboard 200 chart. It garnered 148,000 album-equivalent units, with streaming units contributing 129,000, sales at 18,000, and TEA units at 1,000. Kanye now has 11 No. 1 projects, while Ty earned his first.