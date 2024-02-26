News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images and Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images SiR Apologizes For Misogynistic Tweet Reacting To Kai Cenat's E-Dating Livestream: "I Am Sincerely Sorry" / 02.26.2024

Over the weekend, Top Dawg Entertainment artist SiR faced criticism for a tweet that many of his followers deemed misogynistic.

In a since-deleted post on Sunday (Feb. 25), the singer wrote, “[Kai Cenat is] a real one. [He] got a n**ga a whole new b**ch on Twitch.” He was referring to the streamer’s online dating competition designed to find a new companion for a man who split from his partner following a viral incident involving Nigerian music star Omah Lay.

Responding to the backlash, SiR apologized on Twitter hours later. He explained, “Let me start by saying I hear everyone, and I am sincerely sorry. Women deserve respect, and I see using ‘b**ch’ doesn’t do that. Please accept my apology and [allow] me this teaching moment. With nothing but love.”

The controversy emerged amid the Inglewood, California native promoting “Karma,” his latest single featuring Isaiah Rashad. The record is slated to appear on SiR’s new album, Heavy, which is currently set for a March 22 release.

It will serve as a long-awaited follow-up to 2019’s Chasing Summer. The LP boasted guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Smino, Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, Zacari, and more.

Meanwhile, Cenat allegedly gifted the aforementioned man $20,000 and found him a new girlfriend. Peep the stream below.

Additionally, the woman who went on stage to dance with Lay, Jessani, shared her perspective on the incident. “I thought I would do a story time and tell my side of the story because [of] the amount of hate I’m getting. I am getting called all types of things that I never even heard before,” she explained in a video reposted to Instagram.

“I want to publicly apologize to him. Obviously, me and him, we’ve had private conversations when we spoke, but since it was public, I think the right thing for me to do is to publicly apologize to him,” she continued. “Like, that was bad. It was honestly a mistake. If I knew this would go this far, I wouldn’t even go to the concert because this is not worth the hate I am receiving.”