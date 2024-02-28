News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Kodak Black Welcomes His Fourth Child, Delivers The Baby Himself: "A Prince Was Born" / 02.28.2024

Kodak Black welcomed his fourth child on Tuesday (Feb. 27) evening, with the rapper taking an active role in the delivery of his newborn.

Maranda Johnson, his girlfriend, announced on Twitter, “A prince was born.” In a follow-up post, she shared, “Our midwife really let Bill deliver our son himself.” So far, the couple has yet to disclose the baby’s name.

The new addition marked the second kid for Kodak and Johnson, who also have a 2-year-old daughter named Queen Yuri. The Florida rapper has two other children from previous relationships: An 8-year-old son, King Khalid, and a 1-year-old daughter, Izzabella.

Our midwife really let bill deliver our son himself 😭🥲🩵 — MJAÉ 🫧❄️ (@therealmjae_) February 28, 2024

2/27 a prince was born 🤴🩵 — MJAÉ 🫧❄️ (@therealmjae_) February 28, 2024

Notably, the news arrived on the heels of the “No Flockin” hitmaker’s recent release from jail, where he faced charges related to drug possession and evidence tampering. They were eventually dismissed, and Kodak pleaded guilty to a parole violation. Amid the legal challenges, he was also accused of throwing rocks at the press last Wednesday (Feb. 21).

According to WPLG Local 10’s Rosh Lowe, “My photographer [was] hit in the ribs by those rocks, and he’s simply doing his job to bring all of you at home these images. [We were] trying to get Kodak Black to explain — he’s a public figure — what it was like being in jail the last couple of months.”

Yesterday, FOX 35 Orlando reported that 13 men were arrested in connection to a January 2023 drive-by shooting that left one dead and five injured. The news station noted that the incident allegedly stemmed from a fiery online exchange between Kodak and Jackboy.

“We found that the likely notice stemmed from a very public, high-profile dispute playing out on social media and in the court system involving Jackboy and a known associate of the shooters, another rap artist known by the stage name Kodak Black,” Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said.

On a more positive note, Kodak released his first solo single of 2024, “Shampoo,” on Feb. 19. The record came on the heels of him being featured on “JEEZU” alongside Doja Cat from The Book Of Clarence soundtrack.