News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Kodak Black Accused Of Threatening News Crew After Jail Release: "This Was Serious" / 02.22.2024

Upon his release from Broward County Jail on Wednesday (Feb. 21), Kodak Black immediately clashed with the media. The rapper was filmed throwing what appeared to be rocks at a WPLG Local 10 cameraman and threatening to assault a reporter. The incident led to a police report being filed against him, according to the news station’s Rosh Lowe.

“These rocks hit my photographer right in the ribs. This was serious. It is very usual in our profession to interview people coming out of jail, especially noteworthy people. What is unusual is what happened today: Rocks being thrown and threats being hurled,” Lowe said.

He added, “As you saw there, a truly bizarre situation. Once again, my photographer [was] hit in the ribs by those rocks, and he’s simply doing his job to bring all of you at home these images. [We were] trying to get Kodak Black to explain — he’s a public figure — what it was like being in jail the last couple of months… Fort Lauderdale police were called, a police report was filed, and we’ll keep you updated.”

Kodak had been incarcerated since December 2023 while facing charges of oxycodone possession, evidence tampering, and a parking violation. The first-mentioned citation was dropped after prosecutors couldn’t confirm if he had a prescription for the narcotic.

However, the “No Flockin” hitmaker ultimately pleaded guilty to violating probation and was released with time served. His arrest came after authorities found him asleep in his Bentley, which was allegedly parked on an active roadway with the aforementioned substances and a smell of alcohol inside the vehicle.

Following his arrest, Kodak opened up about drug use on Instagram Live. He admitted to spending over $35,000 on rehab and acknowledged his Percocet abuse, which was reportedly prescribed after a shooting incident in February 2022.

The artist also denied doing cocaine, which was alluded to in the initial police report. “Hell f**k no, bruh. Hell nah. And I ain’t finna say I’m against motherf**kers who do coke. Man, I ain’t on that s**t,” he said.