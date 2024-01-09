News Unique Nicole / Stringer via Getty Images, Variety / Contributor via Getty Images, and Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Kid Cudi, Doja Cat, Lil Wayne, And More To Appear On 'The Book Of Clarence' Soundtrack / 01.09.2024

Over the weekend, The Book of Clarence writer and director Jeymes Samuel revealed that JAY-Z would collaborate with D’Angelo on a song for the movie’s soundtrack. He described the record as “soulful, biblical bliss,” lasting almost 10 minutes.

Today (Jan. 9), Samuel revealed the entire tracklist, which boasted the pre-release single “Hallelujah Heaven” featuring Lil Wayne. Artists like Doja Cat, Kodak Black, Jorja Smith, Kid Cudi, and Adekunle Gold are slated to appear on the LP.

The movie, set to debut on Friday (Jan. 12), will also feature JAY-Z as an executive producer. He previously teamed up with Samuel and Cudi for 2021’s “Guns Go Bang.”

In an October interview with Gayle King, the Hip Hop mogul emphasized his desire to create music that is meaningful and impactful. He stated, “I don’t wanna just make a bunch of tunes. That’s not gonna serve me… It has to mean something to a larger society.”

Meanwhile, Samuel spoke more to the musical companion for The Book of Clarence on Saturday (Jan. 6). He said, “There was never a question as to whether I would compose the score, and write, and perform on the soundtrack, as well as write and direct the movie — it was all one amazing journey where one depended on the other.”

Each of the artists featured on the project came off a busy year. Lil Wayne put out Welcome 2 Collegrove in November 2023 with 2 Chainz. It boasted contributions from 21 Savage, Usher, Fabolous, Benny the Butcher, and Vory, to name a few.

Elsewhere, Doja debuted Scarlet in December 2023. Her album was lauded for tracks like “Paint The Town Red,” “Agora Hills,” and “WYM Freestyle.” On the other hand, Cudi’s forthcoming LP is scheduled to drop on Friday. In addition to “PORSCHE TOPLESS” and “AT THE PARTY,” XXXTENTACION, Lil Yachty, and ASAP Rocky will make guest appearances.