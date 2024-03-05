Cam'ron and Cardi B

Cam'ron Says Cardi B Was "Copping A Plea" By Calling "Like What (Freestyle)" Lyric A Reference To His Song

By Malcolm Trapp
  03.05.2024

On Monday (March 4), Cam’ron responded to Cardi B saying her “Like What (Freestyle)” lyric about Coach was a reference to his 2011 song “Hey Muma.”

In a post shared to Instagram, he wrote, “Yo, Cardi B, this ain’t ‘Bardi B.’ Stand on them bars! I followed you 10 years ago ’cause you ain’t give a f**k! Now you’re copping a plea! How [are you saying], ‘Ain’t on no rich s**t’ and you RICH? F**k them people. You earned the right to wear what the f**k you want.”

Cam’ron continued, “I miss Highbridge Cardi. Now you’re snitching on me 13 years later? Glad we ain’t do no crime together. Just kidding (a lil’ bit). Love you, sis.”

The line in question was, “Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want.” Although the Missy Elliott-sampling record contained several standout bars, fans particularly latched onto that one.

In her explanation, Cardi recounted how the Harlem rapper’s lyrics influenced her view on Coach products and clarified her intentions with the track. “When I was doing this song, that’s what I was thinking about. It’s like, ‘B**ch, do you want that or do you want this? You want a Chanel, or you want this bag?’ Now everybody’s jumping me,” she explained.

The fashion house eventually reacted via Twitter. A post from the brand’s official account read, “We love Cardi!”

“Like What (Freestyle)” marked Cardi’s first solo release in several years. It arrived months removed from her Megan Thee Stallion collaboration “Bongos,” as well as guest appearances on Offset’s “JEALOUSY” and FendiDa Rappa’s “Point Me 2” earlier in 2023.

Anticipation for the New York native’s sophomore studio album is seemingly at an all-time high. However, Joe Budden believes she’s afraid to put out her next project. During a Saturday (March 2) airing of his eponymous podcast, he stated, “I’m tired of just nobody saying it. Cardi B is scared to come out. It don’t take this long to come out [with another body of work].”

