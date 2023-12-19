News Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Lil Nas X Partners With Coach For New Capsule Collection / 12.19.2023

Today (Dec. 19), Coach announced its partnership with Lil Nas X to launch a capsule collection for Winter 2023, aptly named “The Lil Nas X Drop.” All of the pieces — bags, T-shirts, a leather biker jacket, and more — were hand-picked and customized by the rapper.

The line also featured a range of ready-to-wear items and accessories, all characterized by their electric color scheme and eye-catching designs. Coach’s creative director, Stuart Vevers, worked closely with the “Old Town Road” artist to incorporate elements of his identity into them.

Among those are graphics from Nas X’s concert merchandise and personal symbols such as his pet cats and Aries zodiac sign, which adorned an American varsity jacket.

Regarding the collaboration, Vevers commented, “Our Winter collection is inspired by my belief that fashion is about exploring and celebrating all of who you are. To create the collection, we twisted the Coach archives and were also inspired by Lil Nas X’s connection to music and nightlife.”

“I think this collection is encouraging people to wear whatever they want and what feels right to them. Wear these bright a** colors, and don’t be afraid to shine,” Nas X told V Magazine. “It’s fun to take risks and maybe choose certain colors or pieces that you normally wouldn’t put together. If you didn’t question the look, you aren’t taking enough risks.”

Last month, the musician teased his “Christian era” while sharing a snippet of unreleased music. “Father, stretch my hands/ The lonely road seems to last the longest,” he crooned. “Help me with my plans/ Everything seems to go nowhere.”

Afterward, users began criticizing Nas X for “mocking” the religion. “Making Christian music does not mean I can’t suck d**k no more,” he responded. “The two are not mutually exclusive. I am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons.”

y’all mind if i enter my christian era ? pic.twitter.com/A6FHTK3MOE — ✟ (@LilNasX) November 30, 2023