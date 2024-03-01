News Screenshot of Cardi B’s “Like What (Freestyle)” video Cardi B Brings The Heat In Offset-Directed "Like What (Freestyle)" Video / 03.01.2024

Today (March 1), Cardi B released “Like What (Freestyle).” The track sampled Missy Elliott’s iconic 1999 song “She’s a B**ch,” while the accompanying visuals were directed by Offset.

The New York rapper’s latest offering came with powerful lyrics like, “P**sy real fat, probably got a double chin/ First, that b**ch hate me, then this b**ch hate me/ And somehow, they link up and they become friends, like, how?/ B**ch, pipe down/ Moodboard, all y’all imitatin’ my style/ Bad b**ch, red lips, let me show you/ White toes, eatin’ yellowtail out of Nobu.”

Anticipation for new music from the artist was heightened earlier this week when she replaced her social media profile pictures with a solid black image, leading fans to initiate a playful search party under the hashtag #WhereIsCardi. Additionally, a snippet of the “I Like It” hitmaker rapping over Elliott’s 1999 beat circulated online. She spat, “Look, I ain’t even got dressed/ Any L that I took come after YS.”

On Wednesday (Feb. 28), Cardi unveiled the artwork for “Like What (Freestyle)” on Instagram with the caption, “YA FOUND ME.” She simultaneously signaled the song’s release and sparked speculation about her long-awaited sophomore LP.

It’s also worth mentioning that at the end of the track’s video, the musician teased the possibility of another single with the text, “This is just the beginning. Stay tuned.” The beat switch bore a striking resemblance to a song she teased on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) at a Miami club.

Since her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, nearly six years ago, Cardi has maintained her chart-topping presence with hits like “Up” and the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “WAP.” The pair’s reunion for “Bongos” and their performance at the 2023 MTV VMAs also kept fans eagerly awaiting more.

“I’m going to put out my next solo single. Right now, I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up,” Cardi told Vogue México in September 2023. “Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now. They did when I released ‘WAP’ and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles. So, stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon.”