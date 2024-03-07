News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Ice Spice Stars In Alexander Wang's "Incredibly Bold" Spring 2024 Campaign / 03.07.2024

Announced today (March 7), Ice Spice has been named the face of Alexander Wang’s latest Spring 2024 collection.

In pictures posted to the rapper’s social media accounts, Ice modeled various ready-to-wear pieces designed by Wang. From the Nocturna line, she wore an array of black and leather pieces, including a sheer mesh dress, bomber jacket, and halter top.

The “Deli” hitmaker shared her enthusiasm for the partnership in a press statement. She noted, “As an artist, I’m always challenging myself on how I can contribute to culture in a way that drives things forward, and Alexander Wang is a great vehicle for that with this incredibly bold and global campaign.”

Wang reciprocated the admiration: “Ice Spice is such a powerhouse, a cultural touchstone, and a breath of fresh air. Her unapologetic energy magnifies the sharp and austere sensuality of Spring 2024 and leans into our brand codes on a deeper level.”

Since her rise to fame, Ice has become somewhat of a fashion icon. During the 2024 Grammy Awards, she wore a custom look from Baby Phat designed by Kimora Lee Simmons herself. Meanwhile, the Super Bowl LVIII saw her in a sheer turtleneck and matching leggings from Marine Serre.

Musically, Ice is preparing to unveil her debut album, Y2K, later this year. The artist announced that she finished recording the project on Tuesday (March 5). So far, she’s kept mum about the possible features and the release date.

The upcoming LP will serve as a follow-up to 2023’s Like..?, which contained fan favorites like “In Ha Mood” and “Gangsta Boo.” The deluxe edition introduced five new tracks, including a guest appearance from Nicki Minaj on “Princess Diana (Remix).”