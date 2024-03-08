Kanye West AKA Ye

Arnold Jerocki / Contributor via Getty Images

Ye Explains The Reason For ‘VULTURES 2’ Delay: “We In The Lab”

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.08.2024

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and Ty Dolla Sign’s VULTURES 2 was initially slated to drop today (March 8). However, the project is nowhere to be found on streaming platforms at the time of reporting. The missed deadline is not surprising, considering the massive success of their previous joint effort and the little promotion leading up to the new body of work.

Fortunately, the Chicago rapper gave a brief update on the LP’s progress via an Instagram DM with stan account Ye Fanatics. He wrote “We in the lab” in response to inquiries about the album’s release.

In January, Ye revealed that VULTURES would be divided into three installments. The first was scheduled for Feb. 9 but ultimately came out the following day. Meanwhile, the third volume was announced for April 5.

Communicating via Instagram has seemingly become a trend for Ye. Last Thursday (Feb. 29), he messaged the aforementioned fan account about rumors of a new solo project being in the works. In the screenshotted text, the musician explained, “This is fake news. Ain’t no album called Y3

“Ain’t nobody tryna be the ‘old Ye.’ When I made [808s & Heartbreak], n**gas was running ’round talking [’bout] they miss the old Ye. We just made [“KING,” “BACK TO ME,” “CARNIVAL” and “TALKING”], just to name a few,” he continued. “We got the No. 1 song in the world and [the] No. 1 album in the world with top-level beats, top-level bars, top-level hooks [and] top-level features. I’m the greatest artist in any genre ever, and I’m just getting started.”

VULTURES 1 debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. It amassed 75,000 album-equivalent units for its second week in the U.S., with 72,000 of those coming from streams. Guest appearances included North West, Freddie Gibbs, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk and YG, among others.

Ty Dolla Sign
Kanye West
Ty Dolla $ign

