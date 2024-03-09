News Screen capture “Fit Check” via AXE Coi Leray And Metro Boomin Share "Enjoy Yourself" In Their New AXE Body Spray Commercial / 03.09.2024

Coi Leray and Metro Boomin have teamed up to star in an all-new “Fit Check” commercial for AXE body spray. The commercial is part of the brand’s latest “Smell Finer. Get Closer” campaign and features the duo’s first-ever custom track with AXE, “Enjoy Yourself.”

Discussing the partnership, Caroline Gregory, AXE’s global brand director, said, “This is a major moment for the AXE brand — a great new fragrance launch with Black Vanilla, supported by the release of a campaign featuring two of the most on-trend artists in music and a fantastic track that we know fans are going to love.”

When asked about working with the “Players” emcee again, Metro Boomin explained, “Coi and I already have great chemistry from our past collaboration, so I can’t wait to show the world what we’ve been working on.” Coi mentioned, “I’m all about boosting self-confidence, and it means a lot that I’ll be the first female face of the brand and can share a message of self-expression with my fans.”

Conceptualized by The Martin Agency and directed by Joseph Mann of BlinkInk, the production shows how AXE’s new Black Vanilla fragrance deepens attraction between friends. “Fit Check” received musical backing from Metro and Coi’s brand new track released earlier this month, celebrating the debut of the new scent, the latest in the Fine Fragrance Collection.

Metro Boomin recently made waves after announcing his and Future’s first commercial full-length collaborative album, We Don’t Trust You, out on March 22. While the Diamond-certified hitmakers have people excited about their new offering, they have doubled down by unveiling a second LP that will be released on April 12. The cinematic trailer shows the dynamic Atlanta-based duo meeting up in a desert with two all-white Rolls Royce trucks asserting their dominance in the rap game.