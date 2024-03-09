News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Future And Metro Boomin Announce Two New Albums Out March 22 And April 12 / 03.09.2024

Legendary rapper/producer duo Future and Metro Boomin have finally announced their first commercial full-length collaborative album, We Don’t Trust You, out on March 22. This project has been in the eyes and hearts of many due to their incredible résumé on collaborative tracks.

While the Diamond-certified hitmakers have people excited about their new offering, they have doubled down by unveiling a second LP that will be released on April 12. The cinematic trailer shows the dynamic Atlanta-based duo meeting up in a desert with two all-white Rolls Royce trucks asserting their dominance in the rap game.

Their relationship goes back to when Metro Boomin was only 17, creating music for various artists in Atlanta. To this day, the “Jumpman” collaborators have given fans dozens of memorable tracks that have served as the sound bed for some of the most exciting moments in the last decade of Hip Hop.

Most recently, the two connected on Metro’s 2022 album, Heroes & Villains, a surefire LP that flaunted both Metro’s imagination and instinctive flair for the theatrical. They connected on multiple tracks like “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” and “Too Many Nights” with Don Toliver, each song allowing them another chance to showcase their star power.

One fan commented, “I’m holding back tears right now,” while another commenter explained, “[I] used to pray for times like this.” Metro Boomin made it clear in a new tweet that his wearing a bandana was an ode to fallen rap star Prodigy, saying, “We don’t trust you n**gas. Long live Prodigy, the bandana is back!”

Future and Metro Boomin’s latest collaborations are a continuation of a musical legacy that dates back to “Karate Chop,” an electric 2013 single that birthed the most dynamic Hip Hop duo of the 2010s. They’d fortify their connection with tracks like 2015’s “Jumpman” with Drake and 2017’s “Mask Off,” singles that have combined to be certified 14-times Platinum by the RIAA. As part of their partnership, Metro even turned a Future bar into an unmistakable producer tag: “If Young Metro don’t trust you, I’m gon’ shoot you.”

