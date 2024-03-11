News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images and Icon Sportswire / Contributor via Getty Images Dolly Parton Is "Very Excited" About Beyoncé Possibly Covering "Jolene" For 'RENAISSANCE ACT II' / 03.11.2024

Beyoncé is set to release her next project, RENAISSANCE ACT II, on March 29, and Dolly Parton has hinted that it might include a cover of one of her hit songs.

Parton shared her enthusiasm for Beyoncé’s venture into country music with Knox News. Regarding the speculation that the Houston native has collaborated with Parton or covered one of her songs for the upcoming album, the country legend stated, “Well, I think she has! I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene,’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that. I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

While it remains unconfirmed whether Beyoncé will feature “Jolene” as a cover or sample — or even include it at all — Parton expressed high hopes. “We’ve kind of sent messages back and forth through the years,” she said. “She and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great.”

The Tennessee-born country giant previously voiced her support for Beyoncé after “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The music icon became the first Black woman to achieve the feat.

On Instagram, the “9 to 5” hitmaker wrote, “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album. So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country No. 1 single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!” Additionally, the record earned her a No. 1 on the Hot 100, marking her 13th time atop the chart to date, which includes her songs with Destiny’s Child.

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” came out alongside “16 CARRIAGES” on Feb. 11. It served as Beyoncé’s first foray into the genre and opened a realm of new possibilities in terms of collaborations. In particular, producer Killah B sparked speculation that Taylor Swift might contribute to RENAISSANCE ACT II.

“You guys gonna have to wait and see,” he told TMZ. “Let’s just say she is on the approach of shocking the world. I’ll let your imagination decide what that means.”