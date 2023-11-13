Boosie Badazz and Chlöe Bailey

Boosie Badazz Declares His Love For Chlöe Bailey: "She Was So Fine, I Got Nervous"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.13.2023

Today (Nov. 13), Boosie Badazz stopped by “The Breakfast Club” to discuss being on house arrest, losing his chain at an NBA game, and more. During his conversation with hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, the rapper also opened up about his new celebrity crush, Chlöe Bailey.

“She 20 fine. Twenty-five is a woman. That’s a woman,” he explained. When asked about his previous affections for Rihanna, the Baton Rogue native replied, “It took too long to see her. It might be Photoshopped. I might be dreaming… I saw Chlöe the other night at the Grammy [Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop event]… She was so fine, I got nervous. I don’t get nervous.”

He continued, “She had on an outfit that was just, oh my God. I was like, ‘Damn, this child here… This is a goddess.’ My publicist, she went and got [her]… I’m like, ‘Hold on, let me get myself together.’ I wasn’t lit then. I wasn’t ready yet. It was just like boom, and I got a picture with her, and I just told her, ‘You’re beautiful.'”

On Wednesday (Nov. 8), Boosie posted a picture of him and Bailey together. He captioned it, “No more [Rihanna]. My new celebrity crush is [Chlöe Bailey]. [What the f**k] did my eyes just see?”

In a 2018 interview with Real 92.3 LA’s BootlegKev and DJ Hed, Boosie admitted to sending direct messages to Rihanna and Nicki Minaj. He recounted, “Rihanna gotta make the list. I would love to spank her bank. I love to smack Nicki’s bank too. I slid into all their DMs.” 

When pressed for details, the rapper said, “I was f**ked up. I think I said, ‘What’s up.’ I don’t know. I was horny that night. I think I said, ‘You need a real n**ga.’ I don’t know what the f**k I said.”

Chloe Bailey

