News Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Kali Uchis Says She's "Honestly Excited" About Her Relationship With Don Toliver Amid Pregnancy / 01.12.2024

On Thursday (Jan. 11), Kali Uchis announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The singer shared the joyful news through her latest music video for “Tu Corazón Es Mio.” It featured tender moments between her and Don Toliver.

In one scene, Toliver was spotted affectionately kissing Uchis’ stomach. Elsewhere, the couple was seen attending doctor’s appointments and dancing in a room adorned with stained-glass windows.

Uchis expressed her excitement on Instagram. She wrote, “Look how much Daddy loves you, little Pooks. He loves you forever.” A separate post read, “Starting our family. Don’t take too long to get here, little Pooks. Mom and Dad can’t wait to share our life with you.”

Additionally, Toliver took to his Instagram Stories to express his anticipation. He added, “We [are] ready for you,” and “Need to hurry and pull up. We [are] waiting on you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kaliuchis

Today (Jan. 12), Variety published an interview with Uchis, where she spoke about her romance with Toliver.

“I haven’t had a lot of relationships, but when I am in a relationship, and especially in this one… I’m very present,” she explained. “I think that a lot of people are afraid to be in love for that reason — it can be so consuming.”

The “fue mejor” artist continued, “There will always be the risk of getting hurt or things not working out. You’ll be left thinking of how or why you could give so much of yourself to something that didn’t work out — but I’ve never had that type of fear. Life is meant to be lived. To me, love is the most important thing in the world, and I am surrounded by it. I feel it everywhere… and I’m honestly excited about this year. It’s going to be such a transformative time in my life.”

On the music side, Toliver put out Love Sick (Deluxe) in 2023. The LP boasted contributions from Travis Scott as well as Teezo Touchdown, Lil Durk, Justin Bieber, Wizkid and Brent Faiyaz. Notably, it contained surefire tracks like “Do It Right” and “Embarrassed.”