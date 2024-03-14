Sexyy Red and Adin Ross

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images

Sexyy Red Responds To Adin Ross Claiming He Slept With Her

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.14.2024

Earlier this week, Adin Ross claimed that he slept with Sexyy Red. On Wednesday (March 13) evening, the St. Louis rapper refuted the allegations via Twitter.

During a Kick livestream with DJ Akademiks, Ross stated, “I wanna announce something, but I don’t know if I should say it. I did f**k Sexyy Red. It was good. It was really good. She was kinda being the dominant one.”

Later in the conversation, Akademiks brought up the “Pound Town” hitmaker’s leaked sex tape. Ross responded, “I jerked off to it and that’s what made me hit her up. I’m being for real.” Not long after the clip went viral, Red reacted.

“You paid me to take yo’ virginity and I did just that… Next,” she jokingly clapped back. A separate tweet from the artist read, “SIKE. You couldn’t touch me [with a] stick.”

The incident sparked varied reactions from social media. Some users speculated it was a publicity stunt to promote an upcoming collaboration, while others criticized Ross for making the alleged interaction public. “This world is not a real place. This is the longest dream I’ve ever been in,” the top comment on Hollywood Unlocked’s repost read.

Elsewhere, one person said, “Adin, [you’re not] supposed to kiss and tell, man.” Another stated, “It’s a case of you can’t shame the shameless.”

Earlier this year, Red gave birth to her second child. Her water seemingly broke during the filming of Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” video. In the six-minute clip, the Toronto native and SZA could be seen rushing her to the hospital.

In a January interview with Billboard, the “SkeeYee” rapper spoke about being on the road while expecting a child. “Touring was stressful at first because nobody knew I was pregnant,” she explained. “I’d be in the bedroom trying to suck my stomach in or wear clothes to show I wasn’t. It hurt to just be onstage all day holding your stomach. It’s hard to hide it.”

Adin Ross
Sexyy Red
