YesJulz Responds To $7.7 Million Firing By Ye: "F**k An NDA. Sue Me"

On Tuesday (March 12), Ye publicly dismissed social media personality YesJulz from his team and imposed a $7.7 million fine for allegedly breaching their nondisclosure agreement (NDA). She responded to the incident on Wednesday (March 13) evening by giving her point of view and calling out the Chicago rapper’s chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos.

“Ye is up against the system. Having the discussion with fans in an open forum setting was unconventional, but it allowed for inclusivity and open visibility for an entire fan base to opt in, give feedback, be heard, [and] connect with one another to combine efforts,” she wrote in a lengthy tweet. “[That’s] what I feel is needed for Ye to stay on top for these next two runs.”

Julz continued, “I was also given specific direction to ‘rally’ the fans, let them each lead their own chapters, activate within their locations, etc. This was MY way of doing so. I am not a conventional woman and this is why I worked at the company I worked at in the first place.”

In a separate post, Julz began exposing Yiannopoulos’ alleged derogatory messages. In the purported screenshotted texts, he referred to Ye’s followers as “Down syndrome megafans” and suggested they had “developmental disorders.” She later shared, “F**k an NDA. Sue me.”

Today (March 14), Julz hopped back on social media, where she posted an email that seemingly came from Yiannopoulos. It read, “Ye and I have been listening to your current Twitter Spaces. We are willing to meet and reconsider [the] next steps and your future with YZY and as a contractor.”

Julz replied, “As soon as Yeezy is free of pedophilic, sexist, homophobic racists, I will be more than happy to speak to Ye directly about being a part of the team.” However, according to a fan account, the email from Yiannopoulos was sent using a fake mailer.

Last month, Ye and Ty Dolla Sign debuted VULTURES 1. It contained standout cuts like “CARNIVAL,” “BURN,” “PROBLEMATIC,” and several more. Guest appearances included North West, Playboi Carti, YG, Lil Durk, and Rich The Kid, to mention a few.