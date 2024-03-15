PARTYNEXTDOOR

Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images

PARTYNEXTDOOR Announces 'PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)' Release Date

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.15.2024

PARTYNEXTDOOR’s next project is coming sooner than you think. On Thursday (March 14) night, the R&B singer announced the release date for his next eponymous album, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4).

During his SXSW concert, PND revealed that the upcoming body of work will hit streaming platforms on April 26. To coincide with the big news, he also dropped “R E A L W O M A N” today (March 15).

On the song, he crooned, “Shawty met a boss like me and put 100 down on a condo downtown with me/ Shawty is experienced, put a period when we drunk drivin’ that Bentley/ Last night, we were sippin’ Henny and now we doin’ deals/ Tomorrow, we’ll be hungover and hangin’ here, baby/ Huh, life is good; the worst is over now.”

PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4) is expected to include other pre-released singles, such as “R E S E N T M E N T” and “H e r O l d F r i e n d s.” It will serve as a follow-up to 2021’s re-release of COLOURS. Before that, PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 (P3) came out in 2016 with a lone feature from Drake on “Come and See Me.” 

In the comment section of DJ Akademiks’ repost, fans were evidently excited about the project under one condition: PND brings back the old vibes. One user wrote, “Better sound like 2016 PARTYNEXTDOOR.” Another person shared, “I would’ve cared in 2017, but bro’s music nowadays does not hit the same anymore. I really only listen to his older stuff and leaks.”

During a recent cover story with Billboard, PND revealed that PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4) is the “hardest” he’s ever worked on an album. “This is the proudest I’ve felt,” the artist said. “I’m excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I’m in love with how hard you should work for it.”

