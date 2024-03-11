News Tabatha Fireman / Stringer via Getty Images PARTYNEXTDOOR Says 'P4' Is The "Hardest" He's Ever Worked On An Album: "This Is The Proudest I’ve Felt" / 03.11.2024

PARTYNEXTDOOR is gearing up to debut his next LP, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4). Although details about the body of work have been relatively sparse, it is expected to be released later this year.

In a cover story published by Billboard today (March 11), PND discussed the effort that went into the forthcoming offering. “This is the hardest I’ve ever worked on an album. This is the proudest I’ve felt,” he told the publication. “I’m excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I’m in love with how hard you should work for it.”

P4 will serve as the fourth installment in PND’s eponymous series and the singer-songwriter’s first project since 2021’s re-release of COLOURS. PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 (P3) came out in 2016 with a lone feature from Drake on “Come and See Me.” Other standout cuts included “Only U” and “Don’t Know How.”

Ahead of P4, PND shared “R e s e n t m e n t“ in July 2023. The self-reflective single touched on a failed romance and boasted production from Aliby. According to Billboard, the R&B singer-songwriter’s next single is titled “Real Woman.” At the time of reporting, a release date has not been announced.

2023 also saw PND releasing “He r O l d F r i e n d s” and assisting Drake on “Members Only” from For All The Dogs.

Elsewhere in his conversation with the outlet, PND spoke about collaborating with Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, on “Ghost Town.” The record appeared on 2018’s ye and earned the Canadian singer his highest position to date on the Hot 100 chart: No. 16.

“I didn’t know what he was going to do with it. It’s different when I have no creative control. It is raw,” he explained. “It wasn’t about working with PARTYNEXTDOOR. It was just about liking what I did creatively.”