News Tabatha Fireman / Stringer via Getty Images 'PARTYNEXTDOOR (P4)' Cover Model Says She's Not Ashamed / 04.08.2024

Earlier this month, PARTYNEXTDOOR revealed the raunchy cover for his forthcoming album, PARTYNEXTDOOR (P4). Given the sexual nature of the image, which included a nude woman, it instantly went viral online.

Reactions ranged from “I can’t even repost this” to fans praising the model: “I love the stretch marks. It’s giving natural.” MaamiNextDoor, whose real name is Lanazia Greene, spoke to Complex today (April 8), where she discussed her experience shooting the artwork.

“I thought that it was dope. I’m a very ‘comfortable in my body’ type of person, so I didn’t think twice about it. I was just like, ‘Alright, I’m shooting for PARTYNEXTDOOR right now. Let’s get into my mode. If this is what I’m doing, this is what I’m doing,’” she told the outlet.

Greene added, “I didn’t think anything of it. I was mostly worried about the positions that I was in because my legs were burning. I had on some tall heels, and I had to stay in those positions. We had to shoot back and forth, and we were shooting all day until 11 p.m.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PARTYNEXTDOOR (@partynextdoor)

When asked about misconceptions surrounding the artwork, Greene responded, “There were a lot of weirdos and a lot of different things. I don’t have any shame. I don’t have any shame in the video. I love the album cover. I think the experience is dope. I’m proud of how it came out.” Elsewhere in the conversation, she spoke about meeting PARTYNEXTDOOR, getting a temporary back tattoo, and making a cameo in “R e s e n t m e n t.”

P4 is scheduled to hit streaming platforms on April 26. The 16-track offering will also house pre-release singles “H e r O l d F r i e n d s” and “R e a l W o m a n.”