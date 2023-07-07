New Music Robert Okine / Contributor via Getty Images PARTYNEXTDOOR Drops His New Single “R e s e n t m e n t” / 07.07.2023

After a six-month hiatus, PARTYNEXTDOOR graced the airwaves with his latest single, “R e s e n t m e n t.” With his new release, the R&B standout offers a self-reflective narrative on failed romance while taking a sharp detour from the blame game he’s played in the past.

A successor to January’s “Her Old Friends,” the self-produced track underscores the OVO singer’s emotional evolution. While the melancholic vibe of both songs harks back to the signature style of his label, PARTYNEXTDOOR manages to channel a raw, sultry brooding distinct to his own artistry.

In the new record, PND delves deep into the aftermath of a deteriorating relationship, mourning the demise while acknowledging his part in its downfall. He sings, “Thinking about getting even, but I ain’t even aspire to get that low. I just want to know what we’re waiting for, baby. I won’t keep bringing up the past, I won’t keep trying to run it back. I won’t keep standing for it.”

Elsewhere in the song, PARTY croons, “Respect’s what I need, but don’t get. All that I do is resent you now, woah, woah. Respect ain’t so hard to get. But you don’t even attempt to figure yourself out, yeah. When in doubt, you run.”

This confessional narrative marks a shift from the hedonistic exploits chronicled in his previous collaboration with Diddy titled “Sex In The Porsche.” The accompanying visuals have amassed over 549,000 views on YouTube since its December 2022 release.

With “R e s e n t m e n t,” PARTYNEXTDOOR sets the tone for his forthcoming album, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4. It will mark the musician’s first project since the 2021 rendition of his COLOURS EP. The eight-song composition hit streaming platforms with singles like “Let’s Get Married,” “Jus Know,” and “Freak In You,” among others. It also featured Travis Scott and Ca$h Out, the latter of whom appeared on “Don’t Worry.”