Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Taetsch / Contributor via Getty Images

Saucy Santana Jokingly Shoots His Shot At Gilbert Arenas After Viral Clip: "I Had A Crush On You"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.18.2024

Last week, Gilbert Arenas caught Saucy Santana’s attention after poking fun at Nick Young for being friends with the rapper. However, their back-and-forth went in an unexpected direction after the former Memphis Grizzlies player complimented him on the “No Chill” podcast.

On Sunday (March 17), Arenas shared his reaction to a video of Santana twerking. “It threw me off. I never seen somebody with nails and the beard. When I hit the video, twerk,” he admitted. “I’m not gon’ lie… If I had to rate between who’s better, him and Megan Thee Stallion, I don’t know who I’ma throw my dollars to, dawg. A good show is a good show.”

Arenas continued, “Sauce, listen: You can’t talk and you can’t look at me… How [are] you supposed to get a lap dance from the dude? All I’m saying is, it was twerking just a little better than Megan Thee Stallion. I had to double back to make sure it’s the same person.”

Santana, who is openly gay, responded to Arenas’ remarks on Twitter. He wrote, “WAIT. Ayo, Gil! Lemme holla at [you]!!! I had a crush on you since I was [a] kid. [You] my baby daddy.”

The “Whole Family” artist clarified that his statement wasn’t meant to be taken seriously on Instagram. He explained, “I feel like [Gilbert Arenas] is trolling. I’m trolling too. It’s all kicks and giggles, but that really be some real a** s**t. Y’all gotta realize, this why when n**gas be around gays and be acting weird, it’s because they start having thoughts.”

Social media had a lot to say about the incident as well. In the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked’s repost, one person agreed with Santana: “Yeah, we know they be having thoughts about hittin’ men. Tell us something we don’t know.” Others suggested that Arenas’ comparison of the rapper to Megan may have gotten to his head.

